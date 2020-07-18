All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1635 Locust St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1635 Locust St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1635 Locust St

1635 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1635 Locust Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This Curtis Bay row home will wow you with its unique interior, you just don't see anymore! This home is nicely update with central A/A and heat, kitchen and back sun porch. This home has a finished basement and a laundry area with full size W/D On the main level you will have a Beautiful living room, dining room and updated Kitchen! This house offers three bedrooms and a full bath on the top level! Also you will have a two car parking pad and a fences in back yard Great off street parking***** Don't miss out on all the wonderful things you could have by living here on Locust Street! Call or text Tony Today!! 443.286.6958******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 Locust St have any available units?
1635 Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1635 Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
1635 Locust St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 Locust St pet-friendly?
No, 1635 Locust St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1635 Locust St offer parking?
Yes, 1635 Locust St offers parking.
Does 1635 Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 Locust St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 Locust St have a pool?
No, 1635 Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 1635 Locust St have accessible units?
No, 1635 Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 Locust St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 Locust St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1635 Locust St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1635 Locust St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland