1635 Locust St

This Curtis Bay row home will wow you with its unique interior, you just don't see anymore! This home is nicely update with central A/A and heat, kitchen and back sun porch. This home has a finished basement and a laundry area with full size W/D On the main level you will have a Beautiful living room, dining room and updated Kitchen! This house offers three bedrooms and a full bath on the top level! Also you will have a two car parking pad and a fences in back yard Great off street parking***** Don't miss out on all the wonderful things you could have by living here on Locust Street! Call or text Tony Today!! 443.286.6958******