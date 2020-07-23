All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1629 S HANOVER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1629 S HANOVER STREET
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:37 PM

1629 S HANOVER STREET

1629 South Hanover Street · (410) 547-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1629 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,935

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom row home is perfect for any family!! This home has original hardwood flooring on the main level, carpet in the bedrooms, and large walk in closet. On the third level there is a master suite with it's own bathroom that has a stand alone shower, and large sink in tub. On the second level is another bedroom with it's own bathroom, with access to the balcony. On the main level you have a large open kitchen with a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher with access to the back yard that is fenced. Finally, the laundry is located in the basement, which can also be used for additional storage. Available July 20th, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
1629 S HANOVER STREET has a unit available for $1,935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 S HANOVER STREET have?
Some of 1629 S HANOVER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1629 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1629 S HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1629 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
No, 1629 S HANOVER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1629 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1629 S HANOVER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 1629 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1629 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1629 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 S HANOVER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1629 S HANOVER STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBaltimore 2 Bedroom Apartments
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Apartments
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity