1629 S HANOVER STREET

This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom row home is perfect for any family!! This home has original hardwood flooring on the main level, carpet in the bedrooms, and large walk in closet. On the third level there is a master suite with it's own bathroom that has a stand alone shower, and large sink in tub. On the second level is another bedroom with it's own bathroom, with access to the balcony. On the main level you have a large open kitchen with a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher with access to the back yard that is fenced. Finally, the laundry is located in the basement, which can also be used for additional storage. Available July 20th, 2020.