Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1625 E. Federal St
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM
1625 E. Federal St
1625 East Federal Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1625 East Federal Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
1 large room for rent in a 3 bedroom home. shared bathroom, kitchen and furnished living room.
1 large room for rent in a 3 bedroom home. shared bathroom, kitchen and furnished living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1625 E. Federal St have any available units?
1625 E. Federal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1625 E. Federal St currently offering any rent specials?
1625 E. Federal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 E. Federal St pet-friendly?
No, 1625 E. Federal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1625 E. Federal St offer parking?
No, 1625 E. Federal St does not offer parking.
Does 1625 E. Federal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 E. Federal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 E. Federal St have a pool?
No, 1625 E. Federal St does not have a pool.
Does 1625 E. Federal St have accessible units?
No, 1625 E. Federal St does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 E. Federal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 E. Federal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 E. Federal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 E. Federal St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
