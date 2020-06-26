Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1622 Pentwood Rd Available 06/21/19 Beautiful Town Home in Stonewood Pentwood-Winston Near Morgan State - Huge porch front.

Recently renovated.

Updated Kitchen and Baths.

Partially finished Basement.

Laundry and storage area - washer/dryer included.

Convenient basement powder room.

Huge fenced back yard.

Hardwood floors throughout.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.



3BR Housing vouchers welcome.



Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com or email leasing@baltrentals.com for more information or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2836595)