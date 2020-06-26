All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1622 Pentwood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1622 Pentwood Rd
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:19 PM

1622 Pentwood Rd

1622 Pentwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1622 Pentwood Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Stonewood - Penwood - Winston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1622 Pentwood Rd Available 06/21/19 Beautiful Town Home in Stonewood Pentwood-Winston Near Morgan State - Huge porch front.
Recently renovated.
Updated Kitchen and Baths.
Partially finished Basement.
Laundry and storage area - washer/dryer included.
Convenient basement powder room.
Huge fenced back yard.
Hardwood floors throughout.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.

3BR Housing vouchers welcome.

Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com or email leasing@baltrentals.com for more information or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2836595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Pentwood Rd have any available units?
1622 Pentwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 Pentwood Rd have?
Some of 1622 Pentwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Pentwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Pentwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Pentwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 Pentwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1622 Pentwood Rd offer parking?
No, 1622 Pentwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1622 Pentwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 Pentwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Pentwood Rd have a pool?
No, 1622 Pentwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Pentwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 1622 Pentwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Pentwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 Pentwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland