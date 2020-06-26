1622 Pentwood Rd Available 06/21/19 Beautiful Town Home in Stonewood Pentwood-Winston Near Morgan State - Huge porch front. Recently renovated. Updated Kitchen and Baths. Partially finished Basement. Laundry and storage area - washer/dryer included. Convenient basement powder room. Huge fenced back yard. Hardwood floors throughout.
Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.
3BR Housing vouchers welcome.
Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com or email leasing@baltrentals.com for more information or to schedule a showing.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
