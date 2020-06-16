Amenities

1619 Belt St Available 07/20/20 Luxury 3 Bedroom Townhome in Federal Hill - Luxury 3 bedroom townhome in Federal Hill features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level boasts two spacious bedrooms each with it's own bath, while a finished lower level offers an additional bedroom and bathroom, as well as a den and laundry room with full-sized washer/dryer. Luxury finishes throughout including decorative lighting and jetted soaking tubs. One car parking pad for added convenience. One block away from the beautiful Riverside Park with easy access to the Southside Marketplace and I95.



Dogs welcome with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Renter's Insurance Required!

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Cats Allowed



