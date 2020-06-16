All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1619 Belt St

1619 Belt Street · (443) 708-4698
Location

1619 Belt Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1619 Belt St · Avail. Jul 20

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
1619 Belt St Available 07/20/20 Luxury 3 Bedroom Townhome in Federal Hill - Luxury 3 bedroom townhome in Federal Hill features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level boasts two spacious bedrooms each with it's own bath, while a finished lower level offers an additional bedroom and bathroom, as well as a den and laundry room with full-sized washer/dryer. Luxury finishes throughout including decorative lighting and jetted soaking tubs. One car parking pad for added convenience. One block away from the beautiful Riverside Park with easy access to the Southside Marketplace and I95.

Dogs welcome with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.
Renter's Insurance Required!
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3966777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Belt St have any available units?
1619 Belt St has a unit available for $2,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Belt St have?
Some of 1619 Belt St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Belt St currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Belt St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Belt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 Belt St is pet friendly.
Does 1619 Belt St offer parking?
Yes, 1619 Belt St does offer parking.
Does 1619 Belt St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1619 Belt St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Belt St have a pool?
No, 1619 Belt St does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Belt St have accessible units?
No, 1619 Belt St does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Belt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 Belt St does not have units with dishwashers.
