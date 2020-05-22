1615 WEBSTER STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan ice maker oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker oven Property Amenities parking

RENT IS ONLY $2250. Rehab in Federal Hill with Parking Pad in the back. Walk to Riverside Park! Lots of Cabinet space with back splash in Kitchen. Hardwood floors though out entire first and second floors. Tile floors in Basement with walk out to. USB ports to charge your wireless devises. Ceiling fans in all Three bedroom and Two full bathrooms.