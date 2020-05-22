All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1615 WEBSTER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1615 WEBSTER STREET
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

1615 WEBSTER STREET

1615 Webster Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1615 Webster Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
parking
RENT IS ONLY $2250. Rehab in Federal Hill with Parking Pad in the back. Walk to Riverside Park! Lots of Cabinet space with back splash in Kitchen. Hardwood floors though out entire first and second floors. Tile floors in Basement with walk out to. USB ports to charge your wireless devises. Ceiling fans in all Three bedroom and Two full bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 WEBSTER STREET have any available units?
1615 WEBSTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 WEBSTER STREET have?
Some of 1615 WEBSTER STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 WEBSTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1615 WEBSTER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 WEBSTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1615 WEBSTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1615 WEBSTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1615 WEBSTER STREET does offer parking.
Does 1615 WEBSTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 WEBSTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 WEBSTER STREET have a pool?
No, 1615 WEBSTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1615 WEBSTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1615 WEBSTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 WEBSTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 WEBSTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland