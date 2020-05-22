RENT IS ONLY $2250. Rehab in Federal Hill with Parking Pad in the back. Walk to Riverside Park! Lots of Cabinet space with back splash in Kitchen. Hardwood floors though out entire first and second floors. Tile floors in Basement with walk out to. USB ports to charge your wireless devises. Ceiling fans in all Three bedroom and Two full bathrooms.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
What amenities does 1615 WEBSTER STREET have?
Some of 1615 WEBSTER STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking.
