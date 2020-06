Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

View this 3 bedroom beautiful home, equipped with great features which includes updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gleaming hardwood floors, 2 updated bathrooms and more!. Few minutes to Fells Point, close to great restaurants, shops and sights!Call us now to set up an appointment!*One Year Lease required*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.*Background and Credit Check Required*Voucher Holders are welcome to apply.