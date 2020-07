1614 MARSHALL STREET

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BE THE FIRST TENANT(S) TO OCCUPY THIS METICULOUSLY CLEAN AND LOVINGLY CARED FOR HOME ON MARSHALL ST. THIS HOME IS PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES AS THE TWO BEDROOMS ON THE SECOND FLOOR BOTH HAVE EN SUITE BATHROOMS. ALL APPLIANCES AND UTILITIES HAVE BEEN RECENTLY UPGRADED. ONE BLOCK OFF OF LIGHT STREET AND CLOSE TO ALL THAT FEDERAL HILL HAS TO OFFER. OWNERS ARE WILLING TO CONSIDER PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. IF ACCEPTED AN ADDITIONAL PET DEPOSIT, AND PET RENT WILL BE ADDED TO THE LEASE TERMS. BEFORE CONSIDERATION, ALL APPLICANTS MUST COMPLETE AN ONLINE APPLICATION. THE APPLICATION FEE IS $40.00 PER ADULT TENANT. DON'T WAIT TO SEE THIS AWESOME PROPERTY THAT BECOMES AVAILABLE 3-01-2020.