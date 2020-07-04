All apartments in Baltimore
1564 WADSWORTH WAY

1564 Wadsworth Way · No Longer Available
Location

1564 Wadsworth Way, Baltimore, MD 21239
Loch Raven

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
Fully renovated with an open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the main floor! Enjoy cooking in your gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Three bright, bedrooms upstairs with plenty of closet space. The basement is finished for that ultimate flexible use space - a fourth bedroom? A Studio? That private gym & lounge you've been wanting for years? With a full bathroom and large space, the options endless. One Private parking pad in the rear. Fenced rear yard. Welcome home!! Pets based on a case by case basis. The following breeds or mis of breeds are not permitted: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, & Siberian Huskies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1564 WADSWORTH WAY have any available units?
1564 WADSWORTH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1564 WADSWORTH WAY have?
Some of 1564 WADSWORTH WAY's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1564 WADSWORTH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1564 WADSWORTH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1564 WADSWORTH WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1564 WADSWORTH WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1564 WADSWORTH WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1564 WADSWORTH WAY offers parking.
Does 1564 WADSWORTH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1564 WADSWORTH WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1564 WADSWORTH WAY have a pool?
No, 1564 WADSWORTH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1564 WADSWORTH WAY have accessible units?
No, 1564 WADSWORTH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1564 WADSWORTH WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1564 WADSWORTH WAY does not have units with dishwashers.

