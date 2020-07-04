1564 WADSWORTH WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking

Fully renovated with an open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the main floor! Enjoy cooking in your gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Three bright, bedrooms upstairs with plenty of closet space. The basement is finished for that ultimate flexible use space - a fourth bedroom? A Studio? That private gym & lounge you've been wanting for years? With a full bathroom and large space, the options endless. One Private parking pad in the rear. Fenced rear yard. Welcome home!! Pets based on a case by case basis. The following breeds or mis of breeds are not permitted: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, & Siberian Huskies.