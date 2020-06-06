155 E RANDALL STREET

Amenities

A perfectly positioned townhome in the quintessential Riverside neighborhood. A few steps from Riverside park, a couple moments walk to the waterfront and equally close to all that Federal hill has to offer. With a large open floor plan on the first floor you'll find that the front windows carry light throughout the property very nicely. The hardwood floors and exposed brick wall bring charm into the home. Brand new carpet on the second floor of the house, new paint throughout the house and very well maintained home. A large parking pad at the rear of the home for when you want your car tucked away. Ample street parking due to the close proximity to the park.