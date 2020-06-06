All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:51 PM

155 E RANDALL STREET

155 East Randall Street · No Longer Available
Location

155 East Randall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
A perfectly positioned townhome in the quintessential Riverside neighborhood. A few steps from Riverside park, a couple moments walk to the waterfront and equally close to all that Federal hill has to offer. With a large open floor plan on the first floor you'll find that the front windows carry light throughout the property very nicely. The hardwood floors and exposed brick wall bring charm into the home. Brand new carpet on the second floor of the house, new paint throughout the house and very well maintained home. A large parking pad at the rear of the home for when you want your car tucked away. Ample street parking due to the close proximity to the park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 E RANDALL STREET have any available units?
155 E RANDALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 155 E RANDALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
155 E RANDALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 E RANDALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 155 E RANDALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 155 E RANDALL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 155 E RANDALL STREET offers parking.
Does 155 E RANDALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 E RANDALL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 E RANDALL STREET have a pool?
No, 155 E RANDALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 155 E RANDALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 155 E RANDALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 155 E RANDALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 E RANDALL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 E RANDALL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 E RANDALL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
