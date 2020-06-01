All apartments in Baltimore
1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

1532 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1532 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom row home is just steps away from Riverside park!! When you first walk into the home you will notice how wide this living room is compared to other row homes in the area which also includes a working fireplace. Also on the main level is a full kitchen and laundry room. Accessible from the back of the home is a fenced deck + 1 car parking pad. The first bedroom, which is on the second level has hardwood flooring and a working fireplace. On the same level is a full bathroom. On the third level is another bedroom with carpet and exposed brick, also with a full master bathroom + a walk-in closet. The loft area above the third bedroom is perfect for storage. Pets allowed in the home. Call for an appointment. Available January 1st, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have any available units?
1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have?
Some of 1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
