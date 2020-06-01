1532 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom row home is just steps away from Riverside park!! When you first walk into the home you will notice how wide this living room is compared to other row homes in the area which also includes a working fireplace. Also on the main level is a full kitchen and laundry room. Accessible from the back of the home is a fenced deck + 1 car parking pad. The first bedroom, which is on the second level has hardwood flooring and a working fireplace. On the same level is a full bathroom. On the third level is another bedroom with carpet and exposed brick, also with a full master bathroom + a walk-in closet. The loft area above the third bedroom is perfect for storage. Pets allowed in the home. Call for an appointment. Available January 1st, 2019.