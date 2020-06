Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modern 1 BR Row House on quiet street in Fed Hill. Granite counters, SS appliances, HW, D/W, Microwave, CAC, W/D, fenced patio, and second floor balcony. Spiral staircase and open loft add to charm of this historic home. Walk to restaurants, Cross Street Market, Orioles And Raven's games. Dogs only case by case. No Smokers. 1400.00 security deposit. Available now. Easy access to Marc, 95, Light Rail.