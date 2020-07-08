All apartments in Baltimore
1524 North Rosedale Street

1524 North Rosedale Street
Location

1524 North Rosedale Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Contemporary 4 Bedroom Remodeled Rental Home - A MUST SEE! - This upgraded 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home features almost 1,600 square feet of living space!! A truly open floor plan with modern upgrades including plank vinyl flooring - elegance meets steadfast in your new home.

A Gorgeous kitchen with dark cabinetry built with enough space for all your storage needs. Upgraded black appliances include:
* Full-size fridge/freezer
* Built-In microwave
* Dishwasher
* Gas stove top/oven

4 spacious bedrooms, fresh paint and charming trim throughout - this home will NOT last long! Call For Your Application Today! 855-464-8500

Section 8 Accepted!
Cats & Small Dogs considered

*Tenants may be subject to the following monthly charges
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance Program

**All homes are rented As-Is

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5762670)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 North Rosedale Street have any available units?
1524 North Rosedale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 North Rosedale Street have?
Some of 1524 North Rosedale Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 North Rosedale Street currently offering any rent specials?
1524 North Rosedale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 North Rosedale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 North Rosedale Street is pet friendly.
Does 1524 North Rosedale Street offer parking?
No, 1524 North Rosedale Street does not offer parking.
Does 1524 North Rosedale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 North Rosedale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 North Rosedale Street have a pool?
No, 1524 North Rosedale Street does not have a pool.
Does 1524 North Rosedale Street have accessible units?
No, 1524 North Rosedale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 North Rosedale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 North Rosedale Street has units with dishwashers.

