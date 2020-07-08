1524 North Rosedale Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Contemporary 4 Bedroom Remodeled Rental Home - A MUST SEE! - This upgraded 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home features almost 1,600 square feet of living space!! A truly open floor plan with modern upgrades including plank vinyl flooring - elegance meets steadfast in your new home.



A Gorgeous kitchen with dark cabinetry built with enough space for all your storage needs. Upgraded black appliances include:

* Full-size fridge/freezer

* Built-In microwave

* Dishwasher

* Gas stove top/oven



4 spacious bedrooms, fresh paint and charming trim throughout - this home will NOT last long! Call For Your Application Today! 855-464-8500



Section 8 Accepted!

Cats & Small Dogs considered



*Tenants may be subject to the following monthly charges

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance Program



**All homes are rented As-Is



Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE5762670)