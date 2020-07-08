1524 North Rosedale Street

Amenities
Contemporary 4 Bedroom Remodeled Rental Home - A MUST SEE! - This upgraded 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home features almost 1,600 square feet of living space!! A truly open floor plan with modern upgrades including plank vinyl flooring - elegance meets steadfast in your new home.
A Gorgeous kitchen with dark cabinetry built with enough space for all your storage needs. Upgraded black appliances include:
* Full-size fridge/freezer
* Built-In microwave
* Dishwasher
* Gas stove top/oven
4 spacious bedrooms, fresh paint and charming trim throughout - this home will NOT last long! Call For Your Application Today! 855-464-8500
Section 8 Accepted!
Cats & Small Dogs considered
*Tenants may be subject to the following monthly charges
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance Program
**All homes are rented As-Is
Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.
"We get results in "this market!"
(RLNE5762670)