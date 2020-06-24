All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:34 AM

1520 North Pulaski Street

1520 North Pulaski Street · No Longer Available
Location

1520 North Pulaski Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Easterwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning renovation!

Open floorplan with tons of updates. 4 bedrooms, with 3 full baths and a half bath on the main level.

Stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, Primary suite with separate bathroom. Finished basement with a bedroom, full bathroom and separate laundry room.

Luxury vinyl plank wood flooring throughout the main level and basement. Upper level bedrooms have new high traffic carpet and ceiling fans while the bathrooms have porcelain tile with brushed nickel finishes.

Large front porch with porcelain tile flooring. Rear deck and huge parking pad.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 North Pulaski Street have any available units?
1520 North Pulaski Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 North Pulaski Street have?
Some of 1520 North Pulaski Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 North Pulaski Street currently offering any rent specials?
1520 North Pulaski Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 North Pulaski Street pet-friendly?
No, 1520 North Pulaski Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1520 North Pulaski Street offer parking?
Yes, 1520 North Pulaski Street offers parking.
Does 1520 North Pulaski Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 North Pulaski Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 North Pulaski Street have a pool?
No, 1520 North Pulaski Street does not have a pool.
Does 1520 North Pulaski Street have accessible units?
No, 1520 North Pulaski Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 North Pulaski Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 North Pulaski Street has units with dishwashers.
