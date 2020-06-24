1520 North Pulaski Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Stunning renovation!



Open floorplan with tons of updates. 4 bedrooms, with 3 full baths and a half bath on the main level.



Stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, Primary suite with separate bathroom. Finished basement with a bedroom, full bathroom and separate laundry room.



Luxury vinyl plank wood flooring throughout the main level and basement. Upper level bedrooms have new high traffic carpet and ceiling fans while the bathrooms have porcelain tile with brushed nickel finishes.



Large front porch with porcelain tile flooring. Rear deck and huge parking pad.

