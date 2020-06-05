All apartments in Baltimore
1518 E BALTIMORE ST
1518 E BALTIMORE ST

1518 East Baltimore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1518 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Washington Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
An updated end of group row home in sought after Historic Washington Hill. This home has been freshly painted & offers hardwoods through the main level, an updated kitchen with maple cabinets, a large fenced in backyard with a patio & parking pad potential. The upstairs has a roof top deck with great city views, upper level laundry, new carpet & 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths on the upper 2 levels. Other updates include HVAC (2018). Located around the corner from Johns Hopkins, Fells Point, Little Italy, Inner Harbor, upscale Harbor East, I-83 & is very close to Canton. Plenty of street parking plus parking. 12 to 24mo.lease. APPLICATIONS ONLINE ONLY. GO TO LONGANDFOSTER.COM / RENTALS / ADDRESS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 E BALTIMORE ST have any available units?
1518 E BALTIMORE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 E BALTIMORE ST have?
Some of 1518 E BALTIMORE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 E BALTIMORE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1518 E BALTIMORE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 E BALTIMORE ST pet-friendly?
No, 1518 E BALTIMORE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1518 E BALTIMORE ST offer parking?
Yes, 1518 E BALTIMORE ST offers parking.
Does 1518 E BALTIMORE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 E BALTIMORE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 E BALTIMORE ST have a pool?
No, 1518 E BALTIMORE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1518 E BALTIMORE ST have accessible units?
No, 1518 E BALTIMORE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 E BALTIMORE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 E BALTIMORE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
