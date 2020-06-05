1518 E BALTIMORE ST

Amenities

An updated end of group row home in sought after Historic Washington Hill. This home has been freshly painted & offers hardwoods through the main level, an updated kitchen with maple cabinets, a large fenced in backyard with a patio & parking pad potential. The upstairs has a roof top deck with great city views, upper level laundry, new carpet & 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths on the upper 2 levels. Other updates include HVAC (2018). Located around the corner from Johns Hopkins, Fells Point, Little Italy, Inner Harbor, upscale Harbor East, I-83 & is very close to Canton. Plenty of street parking plus parking. 12 to 24mo.lease. APPLICATIONS ONLINE ONLY. GO TO LONGANDFOSTER.COM / RENTALS / ADDRESS