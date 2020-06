Amenities

Waterview from all rooms and private balcony. Two bedroom & 2 full bath and laundry room condo in Fells Landing "European Flats on Thames Street". Open plan high ceiling, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floor. Rent includes a parking space and additional is available for $160 per month. Walking distance to hotel, taverns, live music, small galleries, shopping and public transportation.