1500 E FORT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage new construction

Property can be furnished or unfurnished. Long Term or Short Term. This Home checks all the boxes.... End Unit, Renovated, Parking, And so much more.......Huge Custom Row Home - 2500+sq ft - 3 Finished Levels, Finished and Unfinished Basement Space for additional storage. 4 Oversized Bedrooms, 4.5 Custom Bathrooms with designer tile and rain head and massage sprays, Massive Gourmet Kitchen has 10' Island with waterfall quartzite granite island. This property also has a Detached Garage w/ Apartment/ Office above garage, Brick Courtyard, Roof deck w/ Water & Park views, Possible Wine Cellar, 3 Zones of HVAC, Custom Marble & Tiled Bathrooms, High End Professional Appliances, Hardwood Floors throughout, Quartzite, Gas Fireplace. 4 Security Cameras, Amazing Finishes. Located near Latrobe Park in sought after Locust Point. Owner is Agent. Contact Agent for showings and questions.