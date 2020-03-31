All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:34 PM

1500 E FORT AVENUE

1500 East Fort Avenue · (410) 525-5435
Location

1500 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
new construction
Property can be furnished or unfurnished. Long Term or Short Term. This Home checks all the boxes.... End Unit, Renovated, Parking, And so much more.......Huge Custom Row Home - 2500+sq ft - 3 Finished Levels, Finished and Unfinished Basement Space for additional storage. 4 Oversized Bedrooms, 4.5 Custom Bathrooms with designer tile and rain head and massage sprays, Massive Gourmet Kitchen has 10' Island with waterfall quartzite granite island. This property also has a Detached Garage w/ Apartment/ Office above garage, Brick Courtyard, Roof deck w/ Water & Park views, Possible Wine Cellar, 3 Zones of HVAC, Custom Marble & Tiled Bathrooms, High End Professional Appliances, Hardwood Floors throughout, Quartzite, Gas Fireplace. 4 Security Cameras, Amazing Finishes. Located near Latrobe Park in sought after Locust Point. Owner is Agent. Contact Agent for showings and questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 E FORT AVENUE have any available units?
1500 E FORT AVENUE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 E FORT AVENUE have?
Some of 1500 E FORT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 E FORT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1500 E FORT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 E FORT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1500 E FORT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1500 E FORT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1500 E FORT AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1500 E FORT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 E FORT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 E FORT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1500 E FORT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1500 E FORT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1500 E FORT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 E FORT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 E FORT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
