This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom row home is in the heart of Canton. Just steps away from Patterson Park, and close to local bars and restaurants. This home includes a large basement great for storage, fireplace in living room, hardwood flooring on main level and carpet in bedrooms, patio around back, and updates through out entire home including beautiful kitchen with stainless steal appliances. 24 hour notice required. Available June 1st, 2019.