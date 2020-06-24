149 S East Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

This spacious extra wide end unit townhome with tin ceiling, exposed brick, gleaming hardwood floors & recessed lighting is now available! The gourmet kitchen with island breakfast bar and prep sink, granite counters, stainless appliances and pot filler over the stove, wall oven and farmhouse sink make cooking in this kitchen a breeze! The cozy gas fireplace, crown molding and wainscoting create a warm and welcoming feel! A first floor master bedroom adds to the convenience and appeal! Add in ten foot ceilings, loads of natural light, and lots of storage This home is sure to please! Located just two blocks from the park, pets on a case by case basis.