1443 HULL STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 2 bedroom + den row home is located in the heart of Locust Point. This property is just a block away from Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle school, around the corner from Latrobe Park, and bars/restaurants are walking distance. This row home is very wide compared to other homes in the area, has a dining room separate from living room and kitchen and also a laundry room in the rear of the home. Owner has just refinished the deck in the back of the home, which also has a fenced yard. On the second floor is both bedrooms and full bathroom. Master bedroom has large cedar closet, and both bedrooms have ceilings fans. This home is available December 1st.