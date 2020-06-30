All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1443 HULL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1443 HULL STREET
Last updated January 12 2020 at 1:40 AM

1443 HULL STREET

1443 Hull Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Locust Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1443 Hull Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 2 bedroom + den row home is located in the heart of Locust Point. This property is just a block away from Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle school, around the corner from Latrobe Park, and bars/restaurants are walking distance. This row home is very wide compared to other homes in the area, has a dining room separate from living room and kitchen and also a laundry room in the rear of the home. Owner has just refinished the deck in the back of the home, which also has a fenced yard. On the second floor is both bedrooms and full bathroom. Master bedroom has large cedar closet, and both bedrooms have ceilings fans. This home is available December 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 HULL STREET have any available units?
1443 HULL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1443 HULL STREET have?
Some of 1443 HULL STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 HULL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1443 HULL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 HULL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1443 HULL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1443 HULL STREET offer parking?
No, 1443 HULL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1443 HULL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1443 HULL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 HULL STREET have a pool?
No, 1443 HULL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1443 HULL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1443 HULL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 HULL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1443 HULL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland