Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

1440 ANDRE STREET

1440 Andre Street · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Andre Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BRAND NEW REHAB!! Everything is freshly updated! The kitchen is brand new with SS appliances, new flooring, grey cabinets, granite countertops and dishwasher. Also features new carpet upstairs and freshly painted throughout. House has a PARKING pad with plenty of room for a backyard entertainment area. Welcoming bright first floor with hardwood floors throughout. Upstairs you'll find two nice sized bedrooms with good closet space and a full bath. Full basement has laundry and TONS of room for storage. All located in the heart of Locust Point right across from Latrobe Park. EZ access to I95, Charm City Circulator, bars and restaurants. Walk to Ft McHenry and Latrobe Park! Plenty of shopping close by and Under Armour Global headquarters! This house is a STEAL for Locust Point with PARKING!!! More photos will follow. Finishing touches happening this week!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 ANDRE STREET have any available units?
1440 ANDRE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 ANDRE STREET have?
Some of 1440 ANDRE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 ANDRE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1440 ANDRE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 ANDRE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1440 ANDRE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1440 ANDRE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1440 ANDRE STREET offers parking.
Does 1440 ANDRE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 ANDRE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 ANDRE STREET have a pool?
No, 1440 ANDRE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1440 ANDRE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1440 ANDRE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 ANDRE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 ANDRE STREET has units with dishwashers.

