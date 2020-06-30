1440 ANDRE STREET

Amenities

BRAND NEW REHAB!! Everything is freshly updated! The kitchen is brand new with SS appliances, new flooring, grey cabinets, granite countertops and dishwasher. Also features new carpet upstairs and freshly painted throughout. House has a PARKING pad with plenty of room for a backyard entertainment area. Welcoming bright first floor with hardwood floors throughout. Upstairs you'll find two nice sized bedrooms with good closet space and a full bath. Full basement has laundry and TONS of room for storage. All located in the heart of Locust Point right across from Latrobe Park. EZ access to I95, Charm City Circulator, bars and restaurants. Walk to Ft McHenry and Latrobe Park! Plenty of shopping close by and Under Armour Global headquarters! This house is a STEAL for Locust Point with PARKING!!! More photos will follow. Finishing touches happening this week!