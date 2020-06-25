All apartments in Baltimore
1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:49 PM

1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

1439 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1439 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Charming & inviting home w 1200 SF of living space plus a roof deck! Original random width pine flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, exposed brick & more. Good sized kitchen, sep dining room, 1/2 bath conveniently on the main level. Leads to rear parking pad that can fit 2 small cars (tandem). Upper level has 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, washer/dryer & hall to door that leads to roof deck with Harbor views. Located 1 block to Riverside Park & short distance to pubs, grocery stores, gym, public transportation. UMMC Shuttle 4 blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have any available units?
1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have?
Some of 1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
