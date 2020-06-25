1439 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

Charming & inviting home w 1200 SF of living space plus a roof deck! Original random width pine flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, exposed brick & more. Good sized kitchen, sep dining room, 1/2 bath conveniently on the main level. Leads to rear parking pad that can fit 2 small cars (tandem). Upper level has 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, washer/dryer & hall to door that leads to roof deck with Harbor views. Located 1 block to Riverside Park & short distance to pubs, grocery stores, gym, public transportation. UMMC Shuttle 4 blocks away.