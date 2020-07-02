All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1437 BENJAMIN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1437 BENJAMIN STREET
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

1437 BENJAMIN STREET

1437 Benjamin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Locust Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1437 Benjamin Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Available Now - Light-filled, end-of-group garage townhome in McHenry Point! This 20 foot wide home's main living level offers an open floor plan with a large dining and living room featuring hardwood floors, custom moldings, and gas fireplace. The gourmet kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite, and an island. Adjacent to the kitchen is a bonus room that offers additional table space or a casual living space. Upstairs you will find the bedroom level, which includes the master suite, two guest bedrooms, and a guest bathroom. The master suite offers a large bedroom that can accommodate a king size bed, an over-sized walk-in closet, and a private bathroom. Up top you will discover a wet bar with fridge in the penthouse that leads out to a massive roof top deck. The entry level of the home includes an office/guest bedroom, half bath, laundry & 2 car garage. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. Long term leases available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 BENJAMIN STREET have any available units?
1437 BENJAMIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 BENJAMIN STREET have?
Some of 1437 BENJAMIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 BENJAMIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1437 BENJAMIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 BENJAMIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 BENJAMIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1437 BENJAMIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1437 BENJAMIN STREET offers parking.
Does 1437 BENJAMIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1437 BENJAMIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 BENJAMIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1437 BENJAMIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1437 BENJAMIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1437 BENJAMIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 BENJAMIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1437 BENJAMIN STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland