1437 BENJAMIN STREET

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Available Now - Light-filled, end-of-group garage townhome in McHenry Point! This 20 foot wide home's main living level offers an open floor plan with a large dining and living room featuring hardwood floors, custom moldings, and gas fireplace. The gourmet kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite, and an island. Adjacent to the kitchen is a bonus room that offers additional table space or a casual living space. Upstairs you will find the bedroom level, which includes the master suite, two guest bedrooms, and a guest bathroom. The master suite offers a large bedroom that can accommodate a king size bed, an over-sized walk-in closet, and a private bathroom. Up top you will discover a wet bar with fridge in the penthouse that leads out to a massive roof top deck. The entry level of the home includes an office/guest bedroom, half bath, laundry & 2 car garage. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. Long term leases available.