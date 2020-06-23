1436 S Hanover St

Amenities

Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome in West Federal Hill! - Stylish 3 bedroom renovated townhome convenient to I-95 and I-395 in West Federal Hill! Spacious open living area boasts bonus bath, exposed brick, large decorative fireplace, and hardwood flooring throughout! Updated eat-in kitchen offers generous cabinet storage along with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and access to a fenced rear patio perfect for entertaining. Desirable master suite features 2 walk-in closets, built-in bookcases, and full spa bath with Jacuzzi soaking tub! Additional bedrooms share a full bath also with a Jacuzzi soaking tub for added relaxation. Full-size washer and dryer included! ** Price subject to lease terms **



Take a video tour now - https://animoto.com/play/xso1Eg0Wm5m7rcb6KHGeBA



Less than 5 minutes from Cross Street Market or Federal Hill Park

10 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor

Steps away from transit access



Pets under 30lbs welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE4609658)