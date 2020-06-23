All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1436 S Hanover St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1436 S Hanover St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

1436 S Hanover St

1436 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1436 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome in West Federal Hill! - Stylish 3 bedroom renovated townhome convenient to I-95 and I-395 in West Federal Hill! Spacious open living area boasts bonus bath, exposed brick, large decorative fireplace, and hardwood flooring throughout! Updated eat-in kitchen offers generous cabinet storage along with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and access to a fenced rear patio perfect for entertaining. Desirable master suite features 2 walk-in closets, built-in bookcases, and full spa bath with Jacuzzi soaking tub! Additional bedrooms share a full bath also with a Jacuzzi soaking tub for added relaxation. Full-size washer and dryer included! ** Price subject to lease terms **

Take a video tour now - https://animoto.com/play/xso1Eg0Wm5m7rcb6KHGeBA

Less than 5 minutes from Cross Street Market or Federal Hill Park
10 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor
Steps away from transit access

Pets under 30lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore - view our available listings
https://baymgmtgroup.appfolio.com/listings/listings

(RLNE4609658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 S Hanover St have any available units?
1436 S Hanover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 S Hanover St have?
Some of 1436 S Hanover St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 S Hanover St currently offering any rent specials?
1436 S Hanover St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 S Hanover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436 S Hanover St is pet friendly.
Does 1436 S Hanover St offer parking?
No, 1436 S Hanover St does not offer parking.
Does 1436 S Hanover St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1436 S Hanover St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 S Hanover St have a pool?
No, 1436 S Hanover St does not have a pool.
Does 1436 S Hanover St have accessible units?
No, 1436 S Hanover St does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 S Hanover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 S Hanover St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland