All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1433 RIVERSIDE AVE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:16 AM

1433 RIVERSIDE AVE

1433 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1433 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
guest suite
Got views? Check out the harbor/water/Domino Sugars views from the roof deck of this lovely 1800 SF home. Be in just in time for Fourth of July festivities. TWO CAR PARKING (tandem) Main level entry to wide living room with original pine hardwood flooring, fireplace mantel & built ins. Continue to center hall area, dining room, gorgeous kitchen w 42 inch cabinets, soft close drawers, large pantry, upgrade stainless steel appliances - gas 5 burner stove, quartz counters w island for entertaining, under cabinet lighting, pretty tiled back splash. Convenient rear mud room + half bathroom, & walk out to spacious parking pad that fits two cars. Second level has 2 large bedrooms, Gorgeous remodeled bathroom w double sinks, beautiful walk in shower, separate soaking tub. Full size washer/dryer conveniently located on this level. 3rd floor has soaring vaulted ceiling, 2 sunny skylights, 3rd bedroom/guest suite (currently set up as second living room), full bathroom w shower, wet bar w fridge & microwave, Step outside to roof deck with amazing water views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE have any available units?
1433 RIVERSIDE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE have?
Some of 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1433 RIVERSIDE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE offers parking.
Does 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE have a pool?
No, 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE have accessible units?
Yes, 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE has accessible units.
Does 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 RIVERSIDE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland