1433 RIVERSIDE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking guest suite

Got views? Check out the harbor/water/Domino Sugars views from the roof deck of this lovely 1800 SF home. Be in just in time for Fourth of July festivities. TWO CAR PARKING (tandem) Main level entry to wide living room with original pine hardwood flooring, fireplace mantel & built ins. Continue to center hall area, dining room, gorgeous kitchen w 42 inch cabinets, soft close drawers, large pantry, upgrade stainless steel appliances - gas 5 burner stove, quartz counters w island for entertaining, under cabinet lighting, pretty tiled back splash. Convenient rear mud room + half bathroom, & walk out to spacious parking pad that fits two cars. Second level has 2 large bedrooms, Gorgeous remodeled bathroom w double sinks, beautiful walk in shower, separate soaking tub. Full size washer/dryer conveniently located on this level. 3rd floor has soaring vaulted ceiling, 2 sunny skylights, 3rd bedroom/guest suite (currently set up as second living room), full bathroom w shower, wet bar w fridge & microwave, Step outside to roof deck with amazing water views!