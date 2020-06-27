1428 E FEDERAL STREET

Amenities

Conveniently located minutes away from Inner Harbor & Morgan University. Completely Renovated from top to bottom. This home features 4 levels of luxury living. New Roof, new windows, new HVAC, 4 new bathrooms, New Kitchen, New Wet Bar, New Rooftop Deck, New Flooring, New Water Heater. The list goes on. Walk in to your spacious living room with wood floors, ceiling fan and recessed lights. The rear of the home features a deluxe kitchen with granite, stainless steel and wood floors. The kitchen opens to eating area with wood floors. On Upper level 1 there are 2 bedrooms both with ceiling fans, new carpeting and private baths. Upper level 2 features a masterbedroom, full bath & loft space with wet bar and door leading to 2 decks one being a rooftop deck. The lower level has a full basement perfect for storage. Hurry this area is being completely revitalized as homes next door and across the street have renovation under way. Get in on the ground floor while the New Oliver community is transformed.