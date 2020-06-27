All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1428 E FEDERAL STREET
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:45 AM

1428 E FEDERAL STREET

1428 East Federal Street · No Longer Available
Location

1428 East Federal Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Conveniently located minutes away from Inner Harbor & Morgan University. Completely Renovated from top to bottom. This home features 4 levels of luxury living. New Roof, new windows, new HVAC, 4 new bathrooms, New Kitchen, New Wet Bar, New Rooftop Deck, New Flooring, New Water Heater. The list goes on. Walk in to your spacious living room with wood floors, ceiling fan and recessed lights. The rear of the home features a deluxe kitchen with granite, stainless steel and wood floors. The kitchen opens to eating area with wood floors. On Upper level 1 there are 2 bedrooms both with ceiling fans, new carpeting and private baths. Upper level 2 features a masterbedroom, full bath & loft space with wet bar and door leading to 2 decks one being a rooftop deck. The lower level has a full basement perfect for storage. Hurry this area is being completely revitalized as homes next door and across the street have renovation under way. Get in on the ground floor while the New Oliver community is transformed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 E FEDERAL STREET have any available units?
1428 E FEDERAL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 E FEDERAL STREET have?
Some of 1428 E FEDERAL STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 E FEDERAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1428 E FEDERAL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 E FEDERAL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1428 E FEDERAL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1428 E FEDERAL STREET offer parking?
No, 1428 E FEDERAL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1428 E FEDERAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 E FEDERAL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 E FEDERAL STREET have a pool?
No, 1428 E FEDERAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1428 E FEDERAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1428 E FEDERAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 E FEDERAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 E FEDERAL STREET has units with dishwashers.
