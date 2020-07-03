All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 14 2020

1424 Mchenry St

1424 Mchenry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Mchenry Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
New Paint and Flooring 1 bedroom 1 bathroom - Property Id: 249328

This property was recently remodeled and features brand new carpet, vinyl, and paint throughout. The kitchen includes an electric oven / stove combo and refrigerator. The bedroom is carpeted and has a walk-in closet. Bathroom with shower / tub combo.
All utilities are included in monthley rent.
Pets are allowed with no additional deposit.
One parking spot included.
Great location, beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath private home for long term rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249328
Property Id 249328

(RLNE5689733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

