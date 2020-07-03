1424 Mchenry St

Amenities
New Paint and Flooring 1 bedroom 1 bathroom - Property Id: 249328
This property was recently remodeled and features brand new carpet, vinyl, and paint throughout. The kitchen includes an electric oven / stove combo and refrigerator. The bedroom is carpeted and has a walk-in closet. Bathroom with shower / tub combo.
All utilities are included in monthley rent.
Pets are allowed with no additional deposit.
One parking spot included.
Great location, beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath private home for long term rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249328
(RLNE5689733)