1424 Mchenry St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

New Paint and Flooring 1 bedroom 1 bathroom - Property Id: 249328



This property was recently remodeled and features brand new carpet, vinyl, and paint throughout. The kitchen includes an electric oven / stove combo and refrigerator. The bedroom is carpeted and has a walk-in closet. Bathroom with shower / tub combo.

All utilities are included in monthley rent.

Pets are allowed with no additional deposit.

One parking spot included.

Great location, beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath private home for long term rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249328

(RLNE5689733)