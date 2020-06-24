All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1422 COVINGTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1422 COVINGTON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1422 COVINGTON STREET

1422 Covington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1422 Covington Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate renovated Row-Home in Federal Hill! Every inch shows like new! New SS appliances including a gas range and brand new HWH. Remodeled baths. New plush carpets. New lighting. Fresh paint. 3 large bedrooms w/ 2 Master Bedroom options. Brand new 2-tier rooftop deck with a peaceful water views. Just wow! Deposit- $2,300, Monthly Rent- $2,300. Pets- considered on a case by case basis ($500 Pet Deposit). No Vou.chers. One year lease required. Any occupants 18 years and older need to apply & the fee is $35.00 per applicant. See the Disclosure for application instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 COVINGTON STREET have any available units?
1422 COVINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 COVINGTON STREET have?
Some of 1422 COVINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 COVINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1422 COVINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 COVINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 COVINGTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1422 COVINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 1422 COVINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1422 COVINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 COVINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 COVINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1422 COVINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1422 COVINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1422 COVINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 COVINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 COVINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland