1422 COVINGTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate renovated Row-Home in Federal Hill! Every inch shows like new! New SS appliances including a gas range and brand new HWH. Remodeled baths. New plush carpets. New lighting. Fresh paint. 3 large bedrooms w/ 2 Master Bedroom options. Brand new 2-tier rooftop deck with a peaceful water views. Just wow! Deposit- $2,300, Monthly Rent- $2,300. Pets- considered on a case by case basis ($500 Pet Deposit). No Vou.chers. One year lease required. Any occupants 18 years and older need to apply & the fee is $35.00 per applicant. See the Disclosure for application instructions.