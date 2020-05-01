1421 Madison Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

UNIT DESCRIPTION

This beautiful colonial-style townhome in the heart of Baltimore has been recently renovated by the owners. It has beautiful exposed brick walls, hardwood floors in the main floor and carpeted floors in the basement and upper floors. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances and has access to the back patio and deck for entertaining purposes. The 2 full bathrooms have been updated



show more

FEATURES & AMENITIES

In unit laundry

Off-street Parking

Balcony, deck, patio

Cable ready

Carpet

Ceiling Fans

Central Heating

Dishwasher

Fenced yard

Hardwood floors

Oven/range

Refrigerator

Stainless Steel Appliance

Stove

Washer/Dryer

Yard

FURNISHED

No

LAUNDRY

in unit

SMOKING

No

LEASE TERMS

This unit is available for multi-year leases.



DEPOSIT

$1,950

LEASE TERMS

One year

DATE AVAILABLE

05/01/2019



Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4888568)