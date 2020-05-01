1421 Madison Ave

Amenities
UNIT DESCRIPTION
This beautiful colonial-style townhome in the heart of Baltimore has been recently renovated by the owners. It has beautiful exposed brick walls, hardwood floors in the main floor and carpeted floors in the basement and upper floors. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances and has access to the back patio and deck for entertaining purposes. The 2 full bathrooms have been updated
FEATURES & AMENITIES
In unit laundry
Off-street Parking
Balcony, deck, patio
Cable ready
Carpet
Ceiling Fans
Central Heating
Dishwasher
Fenced yard
Hardwood floors
Oven/range
Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Appliance
Stove
Washer/Dryer
Yard
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
LEASE TERMS
This unit is available for multi-year leases.
DEPOSIT
$1,950
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
05/01/2019
Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4888568)