1421 Madison Ave
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

1421 Madison Ave

1421 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Madison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
This beautiful colonial-style townhome in the heart of Baltimore has been recently renovated by the owners. It has beautiful exposed brick walls, hardwood floors in the main floor and carpeted floors in the basement and upper floors. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances and has access to the back patio and deck for entertaining purposes. The 2 full bathrooms have been updated

show more
FEATURES & AMENITIES
In unit laundry
Off-street Parking
Balcony, deck, patio
Cable ready
Carpet
Ceiling Fans
Central Heating
Dishwasher
Fenced yard
Hardwood floors
Oven/range
Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Appliance
Stove
Washer/Dryer
Yard
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
LEASE TERMS
This unit is available for multi-year leases.

DEPOSIT
$1,950
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
05/01/2019

Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4888568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

