1420 S CHARLES STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning Federal Hill Renovation featuring 4 finished levels! The open layout of the main level offers exposed brick, wide plank hardwood floors, tall ceilings, and recessed lighting. The gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops, tiled back splash, an island, and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen provides access to covered rear deck and fenced patio, which is perfect for entertaining all summer long. On the second level you will find a guest bedroom, hall full bathroom, and the master bedroom suite with excellent closet space and an attached bathroom with walk-in shower with dual shower heads. Up one more flight of stairs you will find another guest bedroom, a powder room, a family room with wet bar & fridge, as well as access to the roof deck. The lower level is finished and would be ideal for a play room, home office, or tv room. The laundry and additional storage are also located in the lower level.