Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1420 S CHARLES STREET
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

1420 S CHARLES STREET

1420 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1420 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning Federal Hill Renovation featuring 4 finished levels! The open layout of the main level offers exposed brick, wide plank hardwood floors, tall ceilings, and recessed lighting. The gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops, tiled back splash, an island, and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen provides access to covered rear deck and fenced patio, which is perfect for entertaining all summer long. On the second level you will find a guest bedroom, hall full bathroom, and the master bedroom suite with excellent closet space and an attached bathroom with walk-in shower with dual shower heads. Up one more flight of stairs you will find another guest bedroom, a powder room, a family room with wet bar & fridge, as well as access to the roof deck. The lower level is finished and would be ideal for a play room, home office, or tv room. The laundry and additional storage are also located in the lower level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
1420 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 S CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 1420 S CHARLES STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1420 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1420 S CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly.
Does 1420 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
No, 1420 S CHARLES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1420 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 S CHARLES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 1420 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1420 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1420 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 S CHARLES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
