1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor

Filbert St - Brooklyn/Curtis Bay - Property Id: 81249



Clean, affordable two-bedroom apartment. Includes deck, washer/dryer, central air, fenced front/rear yards, ceiling fan. NO PETS allowed. The apartment is clean. Utilities (BGE & Water) are NOT included. CALL 410 227 9698.



Requirements: $2000/gross income/monthly. Minimum two years of continuous employment, verifiable income and at least one year rental history, or excellent credit for first time renters. Credit, criminal, rental, employment and eviction checks required. Application fee may apply. PRIOR EVICTIONS DO NOT QUALIFY!



Quiet neighborhood located in the Brooklyn/Curtis Bay Area, about 1/4 mile from Glen Burnie

Two blocks from public transportation. Elementary school located one block from apartment

Magnet High school in walking distance. University of Maryland, Baltimore County approximately 20 minutes away. Close access to 695 and 895

No Pets Allowed



