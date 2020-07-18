All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor

1413 Filbert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1413 Filbert Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Filbert St - Brooklyn/Curtis Bay - Property Id: 81249

Clean, affordable two-bedroom apartment. Includes deck, washer/dryer, central air, fenced front/rear yards, ceiling fan. NO PETS allowed. The apartment is clean. Utilities (BGE & Water) are NOT included. CALL 410 227 9698.

Requirements: $2000/gross income/monthly. Minimum two years of continuous employment, verifiable income and at least one year rental history, or excellent credit for first time renters. Credit, criminal, rental, employment and eviction checks required. Application fee may apply. PRIOR EVICTIONS DO NOT QUALIFY!

Quiet neighborhood located in the Brooklyn/Curtis Bay Area, about 1/4 mile from Glen Burnie
Two blocks from public transportation. Elementary school located one block from apartment
Magnet High school in walking distance. University of Maryland, Baltimore County approximately 20 minutes away. Close access to 695 and 895
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/81249p
Property Id 81249

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5059617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor have any available units?
1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor have?
Some of 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor pet-friendly?
No, 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor offer parking?
No, 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor does not offer parking.
Does 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor have a pool?
No, 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor have accessible units?
No, 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Filbert Street 1st Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBaltimore 2 Bedroom Apartments
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Apartments
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland