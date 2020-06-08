1412 Belt St

Amenities
Available 10/01/19 Spectacular 1 bedroom + den/1 bathroom townhome near Fed Hill!
Located on quiet, quaint cul-de-sac. 3 minute walk to Banner route commuter bus and 8 minutes to water taxi stop at Rusty Scupper. Harris Teeter and Merritt gym also within easy walking (or jogging) distance. Easy access to I95 and BWI.
Property highlights:
- Lower level, upper level and rooftop decks for fabulous view of the Inner Harbor
- Quiet neighborhood close to highways, restaurants, shopping, park and more
- 1 spacious bedroom and extra room ideal for study
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Parking pad in the rear
- Washer/dryer in unit
- New stainless steel appliances (not shown in photos)
- In-line water filter throughout the house
- Pets welcome
- No smokers
Available October!
(RLNE5137400)