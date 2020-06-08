All apartments in Baltimore
1412 Belt St
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

1412 Belt St

1412 Belt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Belt Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Spectacular 1 bedroom + den/1 bathroom townhome near Fed Hill!
Located on quiet, quaint cul-de-sac. 3 minute walk to Banner route commuter bus and 8 minutes to water taxi stop at Rusty Scupper. Harris Teeter and Merritt gym also within easy walking (or jogging) distance. Easy access to I95 and BWI.

Property highlights:
- Lower level, upper level and rooftop decks for fabulous view of the Inner Harbor
- Quiet neighborhood close to highways, restaurants, shopping, park and more
- 1 spacious bedroom and extra room ideal for study
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Parking pad in the rear
- Washer/dryer in unit
- New stainless steel appliances (not shown in photos)
- In-line water filter throughout the house
- Pets welcome
- No smokers

Available October!

(RLNE5137400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

