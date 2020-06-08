1412 Belt St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 10/01/19 Spectacular 1 bedroom + den/1 bathroom townhome near Fed Hill!

Located on quiet, quaint cul-de-sac. 3 minute walk to Banner route commuter bus and 8 minutes to water taxi stop at Rusty Scupper. Harris Teeter and Merritt gym also within easy walking (or jogging) distance. Easy access to I95 and BWI.



Property highlights:

- Lower level, upper level and rooftop decks for fabulous view of the Inner Harbor

- Quiet neighborhood close to highways, restaurants, shopping, park and more

- 1 spacious bedroom and extra room ideal for study

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Parking pad in the rear

- Washer/dryer in unit

- New stainless steel appliances (not shown in photos)

- In-line water filter throughout the house

- Pets welcome

- No smokers



Available October!



(RLNE5137400)