Baltimore, MD
1404 Eutaw Pl 7
1404 Eutaw Pl 7

1404 Eutaw Place · (410) 303-5649
Location

1404 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217
Madison Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 7 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 7 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom with a Private Deck in Bolton Hill - Property Id: 295992

If you would like to speak to tour this property, please TEXT your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to show contact info . I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you.

Located Conveniently near the Center of the City. Get anywhere quickly with access to I-83 and Penn Station...or Stay in the Neighborhood and enjoy the Beautiful Park-lined Street, Restaurants and the Activities surrounding the Arts and Cultural District, MICA, University of Baltimore, or the Peabody Institute.

This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment Features:
*Brand NEW Kitchen
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Granite Countertops
*Gas Range Stove
*Brand NEW Bathroom
*Bright Windows
*Laundry In Building
***PRIVATE DECK!!!!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295992
Property Id 295992

(RLNE5839485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

