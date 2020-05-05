1404 Eutaw Pl 7

Amenities

Unit 7 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom with a Private Deck in Bolton Hill - Property Id: 295992



If you would like to speak to tour this property, please TEXT your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to show contact info . I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you.



Located Conveniently near the Center of the City. Get anywhere quickly with access to I-83 and Penn Station...or Stay in the Neighborhood and enjoy the Beautiful Park-lined Street, Restaurants and the Activities surrounding the Arts and Cultural District, MICA, University of Baltimore, or the Peabody Institute.



This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment Features:

*Brand NEW Kitchen

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*Granite Countertops

*Gas Range Stove

*Brand NEW Bathroom

*Bright Windows

*Laundry In Building

***PRIVATE DECK!!!!!!

