Baltimore, MD
1402 PATAPSCO STREET
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

1402 PATAPSCO STREET

1402 Patapsco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning renovation in Federal Hill. 3BR 3 bath home with brand new gourmet kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, Brand new roof and HVAC system. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Mudroom leading to a fenced in yard with deck and patio. Partially finished standup basement with laundry and plenty of storage space . Steps from downtown, restaurants and stadiums. Minutes to major highways. $50 per tenant application fee required. Property available after March 5, 2020. Pictures were taken in 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 PATAPSCO STREET have any available units?
1402 PATAPSCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 PATAPSCO STREET have?
Some of 1402 PATAPSCO STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 PATAPSCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1402 PATAPSCO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 PATAPSCO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1402 PATAPSCO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1402 PATAPSCO STREET offer parking?
No, 1402 PATAPSCO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1402 PATAPSCO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 PATAPSCO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 PATAPSCO STREET have a pool?
No, 1402 PATAPSCO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1402 PATAPSCO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1402 PATAPSCO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 PATAPSCO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 PATAPSCO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
