1400 OLMSTEAD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan bbq/grill ice maker

Freshly-painted! Spacious, well-maintained, bright end-unit overlooking the bay! Come check out the huge back yard- great for playing kids or pets. The well-kept , roomy, and stained deck will also grab your attention- perfect for family time outdoors and barbecuing. On the inside, you'll adore the laminate and tile flooring in the living and kitchen area respectively. There's also plenty of room in the dining area combined with the kitchen. On the other side of the first floor, step into a half-bath with a high-end vanity set with ample storage. Go upstairs and you will find wall-to-wall carpeting in the hallway and well-sized rooms. Turn a room into office space if needed. Walk into the hallway bath and you will find a spacious tub and top-line vanity set. Looking for a basement? Step downstairs and find a partially finished basement with plenty of storage space and a modern, side-by-side washer and dryer set. Come see for yourself! Please contact Agent for showing. To apply: email benanam18@gmail.com with request to apply