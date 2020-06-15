All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:54 AM

1400 OLMSTEAD STREET

1400 Olmstead Street · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Olmstead Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Freshly-painted! Spacious, well-maintained, bright end-unit overlooking the bay! Come check out the huge back yard- great for playing kids or pets. The well-kept , roomy, and stained deck will also grab your attention- perfect for family time outdoors and barbecuing. On the inside, you'll adore the laminate and tile flooring in the living and kitchen area respectively. There's also plenty of room in the dining area combined with the kitchen. On the other side of the first floor, step into a half-bath with a high-end vanity set with ample storage. Go upstairs and you will find wall-to-wall carpeting in the hallway and well-sized rooms. Turn a room into office space if needed. Walk into the hallway bath and you will find a spacious tub and top-line vanity set. Looking for a basement? Step downstairs and find a partially finished basement with plenty of storage space and a modern, side-by-side washer and dryer set. Come see for yourself! Please contact Agent for showing. To apply: email benanam18@gmail.com with request to apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 OLMSTEAD STREET have any available units?
1400 OLMSTEAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 OLMSTEAD STREET have?
Some of 1400 OLMSTEAD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 OLMSTEAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1400 OLMSTEAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 OLMSTEAD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 OLMSTEAD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1400 OLMSTEAD STREET offer parking?
No, 1400 OLMSTEAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1400 OLMSTEAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 OLMSTEAD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 OLMSTEAD STREET have a pool?
No, 1400 OLMSTEAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1400 OLMSTEAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1400 OLMSTEAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 OLMSTEAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 OLMSTEAD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

