Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

1343 Sargeant St

1343 Sargeant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1343 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute house in Pigtown, clean and nicely updated.
2 BEDS / 1.5 BATHS
1,000 SQFT
$1200 MONTHLY

NO previous evictions permitted.
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT: (443)500-7502

We are still showing houses!! Looking for a new home? It can be difficult and worriesome to shop for a new rental home these days.
We are taking every precaution to do safe showings for potential tenants. Only one client per showing, our agent is covered with a safety mask and will remain six feet apart when opening the property.
Our homes are clean and beautifully updated. Call or text for a showing and a list of our available properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 Sargeant St have any available units?
1343 Sargeant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1343 Sargeant St currently offering any rent specials?
1343 Sargeant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 Sargeant St pet-friendly?
No, 1343 Sargeant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1343 Sargeant St offer parking?
No, 1343 Sargeant St does not offer parking.
Does 1343 Sargeant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 Sargeant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 Sargeant St have a pool?
No, 1343 Sargeant St does not have a pool.
Does 1343 Sargeant St have accessible units?
No, 1343 Sargeant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 Sargeant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1343 Sargeant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1343 Sargeant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1343 Sargeant St does not have units with air conditioning.
