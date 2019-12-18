134 N BELNORD AVE

Amenities
Come and be the first tenants in this newly renovated 2 BR / 1.5 BA Patterson Park gem with a parking pad! The main level features an open floorplan flooded with natural light & all new flooring. Large living & dining areas with exposed brick, recessed lighting & new modern light fixtures. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash & granite countertops. Main-level addition with brand-new front loading washer/dryer & half bath. Top-level features two generously sized bedrooms, each with their own closet, as well as a brand-new full bath with double vanity sink. Unfinished full basement is perfect for storage! Rear parking pad & ample street parking. Just minutes to Patterson Park, Johns Hopkins & all that Baltimore City has to offer.