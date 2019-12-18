All apartments in Baltimore
134 N BELNORD AVE

134 North Belnord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

134 North Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come and be the first tenants in this newly renovated 2 BR / 1.5 BA Patterson Park gem with a parking pad! The main level features an open floorplan flooded with natural light & all new flooring. Large living & dining areas with exposed brick, recessed lighting & new modern light fixtures. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash & granite countertops. Main-level addition with brand-new front loading washer/dryer & half bath. Top-level features two generously sized bedrooms, each with their own closet, as well as a brand-new full bath with double vanity sink. Unfinished full basement is perfect for storage! Rear parking pad & ample street parking. Just minutes to Patterson Park, Johns Hopkins & all that Baltimore City has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 N BELNORD AVE have any available units?
134 N BELNORD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 N BELNORD AVE have?
Some of 134 N BELNORD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 N BELNORD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
134 N BELNORD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 N BELNORD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 134 N BELNORD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 134 N BELNORD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 134 N BELNORD AVE offers parking.
Does 134 N BELNORD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 N BELNORD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 N BELNORD AVE have a pool?
No, 134 N BELNORD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 134 N BELNORD AVE have accessible units?
No, 134 N BELNORD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 134 N BELNORD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 N BELNORD AVE has units with dishwashers.

