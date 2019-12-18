134 N BELNORD AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come and be the first tenants in this newly renovated 2 BR / 1.5 BA Patterson Park gem with a parking pad! The main level features an open floorplan flooded with natural light & all new flooring. Large living & dining areas with exposed brick, recessed lighting & new modern light fixtures. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash & granite countertops. Main-level addition with brand-new front loading washer/dryer & half bath. Top-level features two generously sized bedrooms, each with their own closet, as well as a brand-new full bath with double vanity sink. Unfinished full basement is perfect for storage! Rear parking pad & ample street parking. Just minutes to Patterson Park, Johns Hopkins & all that Baltimore City has to offer.