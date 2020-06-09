1338 DECATUR STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

Welcome Home! This is a gorgeous and meticulously maintained home in one of Baltimore's most desirable neighborhoods. The home is located in the highly sought-after Locust Point neighborhood. The inside was designed for a Real Estate connoisseur and is simply amazing! The home offers 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, and 4 parking spaces (2 car garage and 2 car driveway, plus open parking in the neighborhood). The home has a very spacious layout and is designed for fine living. The home has some extensive and fancy woodwork. If offers two great outdoor spaces, a trex deck and a rooftop deck as well, with amazing views. The entry floor has an elegant bedroom / den, along with a full bath. The main level has the dining room, butler's pantry with wine chiller, kitchen, living room, powder room and access to the deck. The home is loaded with upgrades throughout. Gorgeous hardwood flooring on the main level. Plenty of windows with lots of natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinets, upgraded hood and stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, pantry, stainless appliances, oven, stove with upgraded burners, and breakfast bar. The deck offers privacy and gas connection for the grill. The rooftop deck is the perfect place to sip on a glass of wine and relax. The upper floor has new carpets and a strategically located washer/dryer to minimize carrying of laundry. The master suite offers some fancy woodwork and a spacious walk-in closet. The master bath is lovely with double vanity, soak-in tub, and multi-head luxury shower. Wake up in the morning with a cappuccino in your personal caf~ and plenty of sunshine. Enjoy the spectacular views of the Inner Harbor and the Baltimore skyline. The surrounding areas features many outdoor spaces, shopping and dining options. Easy commuting routes, hop on to I-95 in minutes, for an easy commute to the Baltimore area, Ft. Meade, and DC. Super convenient to Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Federal Hill, multiple neighborhood parks, playgrounds, restaurants, night life. The Locust Point neighborhood features numerous shops, delicious local restaurants and parks. The neighborhood nestled at the end of a strategic peninsula, it is home to both Under Armour in the former Proctor & Gamble soap factory and Fort McHenry, the birthplace of our National Anthem. With a water taxi stop nearby, you'll have no problems getting out and exploring the city! Enjoy Sagamore Spirit Distillery, Fort McHenry, Horseshoe Casino or take in a Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium or watch the Orioles play at Camden Yards, both just 10 minutes away. Hurry, this end-of-group townhome is a gem and will not last long! No Pets and No Smokers.