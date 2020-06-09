All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1338 DECATUR STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1338 DECATUR STREET
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:33 PM

1338 DECATUR STREET

1338 Decatur Street · (240) 883-6287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Locust Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1338 Decatur Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome Home! This is a gorgeous and meticulously maintained home in one of Baltimore's most desirable neighborhoods. The home is located in the highly sought-after Locust Point neighborhood. The inside was designed for a Real Estate connoisseur and is simply amazing! The home offers 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, and 4 parking spaces (2 car garage and 2 car driveway, plus open parking in the neighborhood). The home has a very spacious layout and is designed for fine living. The home has some extensive and fancy woodwork. If offers two great outdoor spaces, a trex deck and a rooftop deck as well, with amazing views. The entry floor has an elegant bedroom / den, along with a full bath. The main level has the dining room, butler's pantry with wine chiller, kitchen, living room, powder room and access to the deck. The home is loaded with upgrades throughout. Gorgeous hardwood flooring on the main level. Plenty of windows with lots of natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinets, upgraded hood and stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, pantry, stainless appliances, oven, stove with upgraded burners, and breakfast bar. The deck offers privacy and gas connection for the grill. The rooftop deck is the perfect place to sip on a glass of wine and relax. The upper floor has new carpets and a strategically located washer/dryer to minimize carrying of laundry. The master suite offers some fancy woodwork and a spacious walk-in closet. The master bath is lovely with double vanity, soak-in tub, and multi-head luxury shower. Wake up in the morning with a cappuccino in your personal caf~ and plenty of sunshine. Enjoy the spectacular views of the Inner Harbor and the Baltimore skyline. The surrounding areas features many outdoor spaces, shopping and dining options. Easy commuting routes, hop on to I-95 in minutes, for an easy commute to the Baltimore area, Ft. Meade, and DC. Super convenient to Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Federal Hill, multiple neighborhood parks, playgrounds, restaurants, night life. The Locust Point neighborhood features numerous shops, delicious local restaurants and parks. The neighborhood nestled at the end of a strategic peninsula, it is home to both Under Armour in the former Proctor & Gamble soap factory and Fort McHenry, the birthplace of our National Anthem. With a water taxi stop nearby, you'll have no problems getting out and exploring the city! Enjoy Sagamore Spirit Distillery, Fort McHenry, Horseshoe Casino or take in a Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium or watch the Orioles play at Camden Yards, both just 10 minutes away. Hurry, this end-of-group townhome is a gem and will not last long! No Pets and No Smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 DECATUR STREET have any available units?
1338 DECATUR STREET has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1338 DECATUR STREET have?
Some of 1338 DECATUR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 DECATUR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1338 DECATUR STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 DECATUR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1338 DECATUR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1338 DECATUR STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1338 DECATUR STREET does offer parking.
Does 1338 DECATUR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1338 DECATUR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 DECATUR STREET have a pool?
No, 1338 DECATUR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1338 DECATUR STREET have accessible units?
No, 1338 DECATUR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 DECATUR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 DECATUR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1338 DECATUR STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity