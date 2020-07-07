All apartments in Baltimore
1330 RACE STREET

1330 Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Race Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Large Renovated and Built in 2006 Rowhome with 2 Car Parking! This lovely townhome features 3 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 1 half bath rowhome with all the bells and whistles! Make this your new DREAM HOME NOW! Home features an open layout, 2 Car Garage, wood floors, open gourmet kitchen design with granite countertops, large bedrooms, 4 full baths, wet bar and deck, finished lower level, gated community for parking, close to Cross Street and the heart of Federal Hill. Start living the CITY LIFE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 RACE STREET have any available units?
1330 RACE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 RACE STREET have?
Some of 1330 RACE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 RACE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1330 RACE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 RACE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1330 RACE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1330 RACE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1330 RACE STREET offers parking.
Does 1330 RACE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 RACE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 RACE STREET have a pool?
No, 1330 RACE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1330 RACE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1330 RACE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 RACE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 RACE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

