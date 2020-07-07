1330 RACE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Large Renovated and Built in 2006 Rowhome with 2 Car Parking! This lovely townhome features 3 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 1 half bath rowhome with all the bells and whistles! Make this your new DREAM HOME NOW! Home features an open layout, 2 Car Garage, wood floors, open gourmet kitchen design with granite countertops, large bedrooms, 4 full baths, wet bar and deck, finished lower level, gated community for parking, close to Cross Street and the heart of Federal Hill. Start living the CITY LIFE!