Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

133 BIRCKHEAD STREET, BALTIMORE CITY - 2-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath 2-Story Rowhome available in Baltimore City.

Special features include central air/heating, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, built-in breakfast nook, and a private yard.



The Tenant pays all utilities.



Pets are allowed with a $350 deposit. Please ask for more details regarding the pet policy.



Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.



For leasing information, please call Tashia Turner 443-203-4124.



(RLNE5581401)