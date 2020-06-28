All apartments in Baltimore
133 BIRCKHEAD STREET
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

133 BIRCKHEAD STREET

133 Birckhead Street · No Longer Available
Location

133 Birckhead Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
133 BIRCKHEAD STREET, BALTIMORE CITY - 2-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath 2-Story Rowhome available in Baltimore City.
Special features include central air/heating, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, built-in breakfast nook, and a private yard.

The Tenant pays all utilities.

Pets are allowed with a $350 deposit. Please ask for more details regarding the pet policy.

Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.

For leasing information, please call Tashia Turner 443-203-4124.

(RLNE5581401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 BIRCKHEAD STREET have any available units?
133 BIRCKHEAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 BIRCKHEAD STREET have?
Some of 133 BIRCKHEAD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 BIRCKHEAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
133 BIRCKHEAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 BIRCKHEAD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 BIRCKHEAD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 133 BIRCKHEAD STREET offer parking?
No, 133 BIRCKHEAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 133 BIRCKHEAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 BIRCKHEAD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 BIRCKHEAD STREET have a pool?
No, 133 BIRCKHEAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 133 BIRCKHEAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 133 BIRCKHEAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 133 BIRCKHEAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 BIRCKHEAD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
