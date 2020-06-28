Amenities
133 BIRCKHEAD STREET, BALTIMORE CITY - 2-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath 2-Story Rowhome available in Baltimore City.
Special features include central air/heating, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, built-in breakfast nook, and a private yard.
The Tenant pays all utilities.
Pets are allowed with a $350 deposit. Please ask for more details regarding the pet policy.
Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.
For leasing information, please call Tashia Turner 443-203-4124.
(RLNE5581401)