1329 S CHARLES STREET

Amenities
15 foot wide, 3 Bed 3.5 bath home in the heart of popular Federal Hill! Charming details throughout including original hardwood floors, exposed brick accent walls and custom built ins blend seamlessly with modern amenities such as large updated kitchen with granite counters, renovated baths and expansive 3rd floor master suite. Enjoy cookouts in fully fenced rear yard or entertain on the rooftop deck. City living is made easy with 1 car parking in rear! Close to everything downtown living has to offer- shopping, nightlife, parks, an easy commute to Johns Hopkins, UMD, Downtown Business District, I83, I95 and I295. Pets considered, in unit Washer Dryer and available fully furnished for additional fee!