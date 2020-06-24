All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1329 S CHARLES STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1329 S CHARLES STREET
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

1329 S CHARLES STREET

1329 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1329 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15 foot wide, 3 Bed 3.5 bath home in the heart of popular Federal Hill! Charming details throughout including original hardwood floors, exposed brick accent walls and custom built ins blend seamlessly with modern amenities such as large updated kitchen with granite counters, renovated baths and expansive 3rd floor master suite. Enjoy cookouts in fully fenced rear yard or entertain on the rooftop deck. City living is made easy with 1 car parking in rear! Close to everything downtown living has to offer- shopping, nightlife, parks, an easy commute to Johns Hopkins, UMD, Downtown Business District, I83, I95 and I295. Pets considered, in unit Washer Dryer and available fully furnished for additional fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
1329 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 S CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 1329 S CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1329 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 S CHARLES STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1329 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1329 S CHARLES STREET offers parking.
Does 1329 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1329 S CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 1329 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1329 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1329 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 S CHARLES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooke Court
6103 Bellona Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21212
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland