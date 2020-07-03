1314 Ashland Ave

Amenities
Upscale Living Walking Distance to JH Biotech - Property Id: 139234
My my my... Located on A Great SECTION, more than just the block, near JHM and Biotech and the Institute of Notre Dame, you can rent & live quite well! USB plugins, granite countertops, upgrade appliances including new washer and dryer... & that 3rd bedroom; the entire 3rd floor... or use it as a den or designer office space!!! Well, come see & decide for yourself. TEXT 301.245.7165 after hours or/and call 9-6 PM.
A nicely designed park nearby. Drive by, you will understand.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139234p
Property Id 139234
(RLNE5184275)