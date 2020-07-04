1302 S HANOVER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Lovely, 2nd floor apartment with a contemporary, open floor plan! This is the 2nd floor of a rowhouse, so there are wonderful windows for added light. Original wood floors through out (please note that any carpet you see are rugs. spacious kitchen with granite tile counters and breakfast bar, great bright bathroom, plenty of closet space and LARGE bedroom with tall ceilings. Unit has central air and heat and a washer/dryer in unit. Don't miss the deck for summer bbqing! Please note that owner requires all applicants to have a credit score of 650 or more. Tenant also pays $75 flat fee to Cummings & Co. This is per lease not per person. Available May 1st or so.