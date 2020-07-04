All apartments in Baltimore
1302 S HANOVER STREET
1302 S HANOVER STREET

1302 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

1302 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Lovely, 2nd floor apartment with a contemporary, open floor plan! This is the 2nd floor of a rowhouse, so there are wonderful windows for added light. Original wood floors through out (please note that any carpet you see are rugs. spacious kitchen with granite tile counters and breakfast bar, great bright bathroom, plenty of closet space and LARGE bedroom with tall ceilings. Unit has central air and heat and a washer/dryer in unit. Don't miss the deck for summer bbqing! Please note that owner requires all applicants to have a credit score of 650 or more. Tenant also pays $75 flat fee to Cummings & Co. This is per lease not per person. Available May 1st or so.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
1302 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 S HANOVER STREET have?
Some of 1302 S HANOVER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1302 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1302 S HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1302 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
No, 1302 S HANOVER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1302 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 S HANOVER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 1302 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1302 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1302 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 S HANOVER STREET has units with dishwashers.

