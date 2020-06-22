All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1301 Northview Road

1301 Northview Road · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Northview Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Original Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Northview Lease Purchase Option - Property Id: 74192

Asking Price: Only $195,000
Offering Lease Purchase Terms
NOT FOR RENT
Down Payment required
This beautiful home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with approximately 1,600 square feet. The front of the home grabs your eye with the nicely laid out front porch surrounded by flowers. The kitchen and dining room have a light wood color to it with plenty of storage space. The finished area in the basement offers a second family area to entertain in with a fireplace included. The main family area has plenty of room as well for when the family wants to get together. The backyard is not only fenced in, the walkway to the backyard seems to put you at peace when walking through the trail of tall trees and bushes. The backyard has a nice area for a patio set to be out on to enjoy the outside. The attached garage gives room for either work space or two cars to be parked inside.
CALL Jim For Details and Showing
770-374-0313

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/74192
Property Id 74192

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4325729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Northview Road have any available units?
1301 Northview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Northview Road have?
Some of 1301 Northview Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Northview Road currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Northview Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Northview Road pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Northview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1301 Northview Road offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Northview Road does offer parking.
Does 1301 Northview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Northview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Northview Road have a pool?
No, 1301 Northview Road does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Northview Road have accessible units?
No, 1301 Northview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Northview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Northview Road has units with dishwashers.
