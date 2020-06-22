1301 Northview Road

Amenities

Northview Lease Purchase Option - Property Id: 74192



Asking Price: Only $195,000

Offering Lease Purchase Terms

NOT FOR RENT

Down Payment required

This beautiful home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with approximately 1,600 square feet. The front of the home grabs your eye with the nicely laid out front porch surrounded by flowers. The kitchen and dining room have a light wood color to it with plenty of storage space. The finished area in the basement offers a second family area to entertain in with a fireplace included. The main family area has plenty of room as well for when the family wants to get together. The backyard is not only fenced in, the walkway to the backyard seems to put you at peace when walking through the trail of tall trees and bushes. The backyard has a nice area for a patio set to be out on to enjoy the outside. The attached garage gives room for either work space or two cars to be parked inside.

CALL Jim For Details and Showing

770-374-0313



No Dogs Allowed



