All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1301 HULL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1301 HULL STREET
Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:53 AM

1301 HULL STREET

1301 Hull Street · (410) 675-1550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Locust Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1301 Hull Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
The jewel of Locust Point! Impeccably renovated end of group home. Custom wood work, and top of the line appliances, along with a large amount of closets. The master suite boasts his and hers dressing areas with custom cabinets and closets. The master bath has a separate soaking tub and a stand up shower. 2 reserved parking spaces! Bedroom#2 on upper level 1 has a built in desk, and a closet, so it could be an office or 4th bedroom. Front gas lanterns are spectacular and beautiful landscaping in the front. This home is now vacant and has been fully cleaned. Gloves provided at the entrance for safety and health. Window treatments stay, and some furnishings could stay. No roommate situations being considered and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 HULL STREET have any available units?
1301 HULL STREET has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 HULL STREET have?
Some of 1301 HULL STREET's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 HULL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1301 HULL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 HULL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1301 HULL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1301 HULL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1301 HULL STREET does offer parking.
Does 1301 HULL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 HULL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 HULL STREET have a pool?
No, 1301 HULL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1301 HULL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1301 HULL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 HULL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 HULL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1301 HULL STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity