1301 HULL STREET

The jewel of Locust Point! Impeccably renovated end of group home. Custom wood work, and top of the line appliances, along with a large amount of closets. The master suite boasts his and hers dressing areas with custom cabinets and closets. The master bath has a separate soaking tub and a stand up shower. 2 reserved parking spaces! Bedroom#2 on upper level 1 has a built in desk, and a closet, so it could be an office or 4th bedroom. Front gas lanterns are spectacular and beautiful landscaping in the front. This home is now vacant and has been fully cleaned. Gloves provided at the entrance for safety and health. Window treatments stay, and some furnishings could stay. No roommate situations being considered and no pets.