Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in Otterbein. Light fills the apartment with floor to ceiling windows. Master bedroom has en suite bath. In unit washer and dryer. Ideal location in downtown Baltimore, with nearby community parks, blocks from the Inner Harbor, steps to the MARC train, light rail and Camden Yards, easy access to I-95, I-295 & I-395, and easy walk to UMD. Possible assigned parking space at extra charge.