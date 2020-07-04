130 S WASHINGTON ST #REAR

Amenities

Owner occupied residence with cute, private one bedroom apartment to the rear of the main house. Enter via the gated areaway to private side entrance. Kitchen has pine floors and energy star appliances. Wall to wall carpet in living room and below in bedroom. Private deck off of the living room that looks out over a small landscaped, backyard. Ceramic bath with claw-foot tub with shower. There is an apartment size stacked washer and dryer in the bathroom as well. 4.5 blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital. Patterson Park(3 blocks away) is a 155 acre park with swimming pools for summer time events, hockey in the winter and baseball field everywhere. Its a beautiful Park!!