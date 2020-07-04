All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
130 S WASHINGTON ST #REAR
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:30 AM

130 S WASHINGTON ST #REAR

130 S Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

130 S Washington St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Dunbar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Owner occupied residence with cute, private one bedroom apartment to the rear of the main house. Enter via the gated areaway to private side entrance. Kitchen has pine floors and energy star appliances. Wall to wall carpet in living room and below in bedroom. Private deck off of the living room that looks out over a small landscaped, backyard. Ceramic bath with claw-foot tub with shower. There is an apartment size stacked washer and dryer in the bathroom as well. 4.5 blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital. Patterson Park(3 blocks away) is a 155 acre park with swimming pools for summer time events, hockey in the winter and baseball field everywhere. Its a beautiful Park!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 S WASHINGTON ST #REAR have any available units?
130 S WASHINGTON ST #REAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 S WASHINGTON ST #REAR have?
Is 130 S WASHINGTON ST #REAR currently offering any rent specials?
Is 130 S WASHINGTON ST #REAR pet-friendly?
Does 130 S WASHINGTON ST #REAR offer parking?
Does 130 S WASHINGTON ST #REAR have units with washers and dryers?
Does 130 S WASHINGTON ST #REAR have a pool?
Does 130 S WASHINGTON ST #REAR have accessible units?
Does 130 S WASHINGTON ST #REAR have units with dishwashers?
