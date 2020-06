Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 bath with GARAGE PARKING on one of Federal Hill's most charming and desirable streets. Main level kitchen with granite and SS appliances, large but cozy 2nd level family room with contemporary sky lights and stylish built ins. Huge bedrooms and updated baths, 2nd level washer/dryer and enormous rooftop deck overlooking Federal Hill! Pets considered and available fully furnished for additional fee!