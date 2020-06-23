All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13 ANDREW PLACE

13 Andrew Place · No Longer Available
Location

13 Andrew Place, Baltimore, MD 21201
Otterbein

Amenities

Located on a quiet street in the heart of Baltimore, this contemporary 2 bed / 2 bath townhome has a lot to offer. Open floor plan with new granite kitchen counters, cabinets, and appliances. Master bedroom with large closets and ensuite master bath. Renovated bathrooms, with quartz countertops. The front door opens to a courtyard with no drive through traffic. The carpet is about a year old and was just cleaned. Off Street parking in secured lot.~ A short walk to M&T Bank Stadium, Camden Yards, Light Rail, MARC Train, Aquarium, museums, Inner Harbor, restaurants, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 ANDREW PLACE have any available units?
13 ANDREW PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 ANDREW PLACE have?
Some of 13 ANDREW PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 ANDREW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13 ANDREW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 ANDREW PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13 ANDREW PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 13 ANDREW PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13 ANDREW PLACE offers parking.
Does 13 ANDREW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 ANDREW PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 ANDREW PLACE have a pool?
No, 13 ANDREW PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13 ANDREW PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13 ANDREW PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13 ANDREW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 ANDREW PLACE has units with dishwashers.
