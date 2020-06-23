13 ANDREW PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Located on a quiet street in the heart of Baltimore, this contemporary 2 bed / 2 bath townhome has a lot to offer. Open floor plan with new granite kitchen counters, cabinets, and appliances. Master bedroom with large closets and ensuite master bath. Renovated bathrooms, with quartz countertops. The front door opens to a courtyard with no drive through traffic. The carpet is about a year old and was just cleaned. Off Street parking in secured lot.~ A short walk to M&T Bank Stadium, Camden Yards, Light Rail, MARC Train, Aquarium, museums, Inner Harbor, restaurants, and shopping.