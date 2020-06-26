127 W RANDALL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Looking for a home that has it all? Well then welcome home to 127 W. Randall St, because this property has it! Enter in to your spacious living room filled with gorgeous hardwood floors, beaming with natural light. As you continue to walk through the home, you are immediately filled with modern meets rustic vibes - a sliding barn door that separates the living room from the basement. Enjoy an over-sized and STUNNING kitchen/dining room combo featuring granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets and exposed brick. A convenient door to the exterior rear courtyard is perfect for entertaining and grilling right off of your kitchen, along with a half bath on the main level for you and your guests. As you walk upstairs you are greeted with two master suites both with beautiful bathrooms and spacious closets. Looking for a rooftop deck? GREAT! Enjoy your new rooftop deck with city and stadium views perfect for watching fireworks on the holidays and enjoying cocktails during sunsets. The basement features a second living room which could be a third bedroom with a beautiful full bathroom and built-in vanity. Optional private parking garage for rent 1/2 block away makes for easy parking! Enjoy the luxury of city life while on a quiet street yet only blocks away from the M&T/Camden Yards stadiums. This home won't last long! Schedule your private showing today! *$120 processing fee if approved. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.