All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 127 W RANDALL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
127 W RANDALL STREET
Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:15 PM

127 W RANDALL STREET

127 West Randall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

127 West Randall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking for a home that has it all? Well then welcome home to 127 W. Randall St, because this property has it! Enter in to your spacious living room filled with gorgeous hardwood floors, beaming with natural light. As you continue to walk through the home, you are immediately filled with modern meets rustic vibes - a sliding barn door that separates the living room from the basement. Enjoy an over-sized and STUNNING kitchen/dining room combo featuring granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets and exposed brick. A convenient door to the exterior rear courtyard is perfect for entertaining and grilling right off of your kitchen, along with a half bath on the main level for you and your guests. As you walk upstairs you are greeted with two master suites both with beautiful bathrooms and spacious closets. Looking for a rooftop deck? GREAT! Enjoy your new rooftop deck with city and stadium views perfect for watching fireworks on the holidays and enjoying cocktails during sunsets. The basement features a second living room which could be a third bedroom with a beautiful full bathroom and built-in vanity. Optional private parking garage for rent 1/2 block away makes for easy parking! Enjoy the luxury of city life while on a quiet street yet only blocks away from the M&T/Camden Yards stadiums. This home won't last long! Schedule your private showing today! *$120 processing fee if approved. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 W RANDALL STREET have any available units?
127 W RANDALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 W RANDALL STREET have?
Some of 127 W RANDALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 W RANDALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
127 W RANDALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 W RANDALL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 W RANDALL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 127 W RANDALL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 127 W RANDALL STREET offers parking.
Does 127 W RANDALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 W RANDALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 W RANDALL STREET have a pool?
No, 127 W RANDALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 127 W RANDALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 127 W RANDALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 127 W RANDALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 W RANDALL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland